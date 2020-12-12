UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 People Injured As Blast Hits Chemical Plant In India's Hyderabad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) A massive explosion at a bio-pharmaceutical factory in India's southern city of Hyderabad has left at least 11 people injured, while many others are feared to be trapped under the rubble, the Hindustan Times reported on Saturday, citing authorities.

According to the report, the explosion occurred at the Vindhya Organics company's plant in the suburban Bollarum district. Four fire engines were deployed to respond to the fire that followed the blast.

"The fire erupted in the factory supposedly due to the explosion of a reactor.

We are trying our best to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas," local fire officer V Srinivas was quoted as saying.

The official said it was hard to establish the situation inside the premises, as response teams experienced entry difficulties. It is not clear how many workers could be trapped inside.

Indian news agency ANI, in turn, said it learned from the police that the blast had been caused by a solvent substance catching fire.

Search and rescue operations continue.

