MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) As many as 11 people were wounded on Thursday in a car bomb blast that occurred in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Syrian state television reported on Thursday.

The car bomb exploded near a Christian church in the city's central district of al-Wasta.

Several cars were damaged by the explosion.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a car bomb blast took place in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin. Some media outlets claimed that there were two explosions one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda. A source told Sputnik that 11 people were killed and at least 38 were injured in the incident.