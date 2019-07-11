UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 11 People Injured In Car Bomb Blast Near Church In Syria's Qamishli - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

At Least 11 People Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near Church in Syria's Qamishli - Reports

As many as 11 people were wounded on Thursday in a car bomb blast that occurred in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Syrian state television reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) As many as 11 people were wounded on Thursday in a car bomb blast that occurred in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Syrian state television reported on Thursday.

The car bomb exploded near a Christian church in the city's central district of al-Wasta.

Several cars were damaged by the explosion.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a car bomb blast took place in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin. Some media outlets claimed that there were two explosions one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda. A source told Sputnik that 11 people were killed and at least 38 were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Bomb Blast Syria Car Church Christian Media TV

Recent Stories

PFA sets ablaze 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal ..

2 minutes ago

Senior journalist Atta Rajar passes away

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for recognizing link between popula ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Delegation Must Bring Up Vyshinsky's Case ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian Leader Yanukovych to Seek Punishment ..

24 minutes ago

Finland to Support Russia Sanctions for as Long as ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.