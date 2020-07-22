At Least 11 People Injured in Chicago Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) At least 11 people were injured in a shooting in Chicago on Tuesday evening, media reported, citing a local fire department.

According to ABC 7 broadcaster, all of them were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds in serious or critical condition.

The shooting took place around 23:30 GMT in the 1000-block of West 79th Street, where a funeral service is located. No other details have been provided so far.