At Least 11 People Injured In Shooting In New Orleans - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:50 PM

At Least 11 People Injured in Shooting in New Orleans - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) At least 11 people were injured on Sunday in a shooting incident in the US city of New Orleans, local police said.

The shooting took place in a busy commercial block of Canal Street in the French Quarter.

"The total number of victims in this incident is 11. A victim walked in at a local hospital for treatment. Investigation remains ongoing," the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, a suspected individual was detained near the scene, but his possible involvement in the incident remains under investigation.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing," the police added.

According to media reports, all those injured were transferred to local hospitals, while two of them are in critical condition. Previous reports said that 10 people were injured in the shooting.

