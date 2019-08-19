At Least 11 People Killed, 15 Injured in Car Crash in Central India - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a car crash in India's central state of Maharashtra, local media reported, citing police.

According to the police, as cited by the NDTV news outlet, the car accident happened on Sunday at 10:30 p.

m. (17:00 GMT). A state transport bus collided with a truck in the state's Dhule district. Both of the vehicles' drivers were killed in the crash.

The people who were injured have been transported to a hospital.