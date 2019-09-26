UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 People Killed After Heavy Rains In Western India - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

At Least 11 People Killed After Heavy Rains in Western India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) At least 11 people have been killed after heavy rains and floods in India's western city of Pune, Maharashtra state, local media reported on Thursday, adding that evacuation was underway.

The fatalities came as a result of separate incidents of flooding and wall collapse, the NDTV broadcaster specified. The fate of some people remains unknown, since several people have been carried away by mudslides in Shivapur district, and several others may remain under the rubble of the collapsed wall of a residential building. A rescue operation is underway.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on Twitter, adding that disaster management officials maintained contact with state authorities.

More than 500 people have been evacuated from water-logged areas after the heavy rains that hit Pune on Wednesday night, the NDTV added, citing fire brigade official Prashant Ranpise. Meanwhile, evacuation continues.

Classes in regional schools and colleges have been canceled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, meteorologists believe that Maharashtra will suffer from heavy rains for at least several days more.

Monsoon rains hit India's southern and western regions in late June, leading to flooding of a range of settlements. Several hundreds of thousands people have been evacuated in total. Experts believe this monsoon has become one of the most destructive ones for India over the past 10 years.

