At Least 11 People Killed in Armed Clashes in Southern Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Two armed clashes in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero have left 11 people dead, including three police officers, Mexican media reported on Thursday.

Seven people were killed on Wednesday in the municipality of Tecoanapa in an armed confrontation between members of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) local militia group and armed civilians, Mexican newspaper El Sol de Acapulco reported.

The second case of violence occurred in the municipality of Eduardo Neri, where police were attacked during an operation to rescue a kidnapped police officer, the newspaper reported.

During the operation, two police officers were killed by assailants, and the kidnapped police officer died while receiving medical treatment, according to the report.