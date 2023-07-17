At Least 11 People Killed in Clashes Between Armed Groups in DRC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) At least 11 people have been killed in clashes between M23 and Mai-Mai Wazalendo militias in North Kivu province in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), media reported on Sunday.

The bodies have been discovered after M23 rebels withdrew from the Congolese village of Bukombo, according to the UN-backed Okapi radio broadcaster.

The bodies found on Rubona hill in Bwito chiefdom in Rutshuru territory may have belonged to young men who had been forcibly used to transport rebels' baggage, the broadcaster added, citing local sources.

The M23 movement, which is fighting for the interests of the Tutsi ethnic minority, suffered a heavy military defeat in November 2013 and was disbanded. In November 2021, the rebels took up arms again, accusing the DRC authorities of violating agreements that provided for the integration of disarmed M23 rebels into the army.