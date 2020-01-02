UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 11 People Killed In Shooting Incidents Across US On New Year's Eve - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:20 AM

At Least 11 People Killed in Shooting Incidents Across US on New Year's Eve - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) At least 11 people were killed in shooting incidents on New Year's Eve across the United States, US media reported on Wednesday.

According to the USA Today newspaper, most incidents took place in nightclubs and bars.

Two people were reportedly shot dead at the club in Orlando, two more in Lubbock in the state of Texas, four in St. Louis, one in Iowa's Des Moines as well as two more in Philadelphia.

Last year saw the highest number of mass killings in the United States since the 1970s, USA Today reported. More than 210 people were reportedly killed in 41 incidents.

Related Topics

USA Dead Lubbock Orlando Des Moines St. Louis Philadelphia United States Media

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

4 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

4 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

6 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

5 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

6 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.