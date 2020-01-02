(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) At least 11 people were killed in shooting incidents on New Year's Eve across the United States, US media reported on Wednesday.

According to the USA Today newspaper, most incidents took place in nightclubs and bars.

Two people were reportedly shot dead at the club in Orlando, two more in Lubbock in the state of Texas, four in St. Louis, one in Iowa's Des Moines as well as two more in Philadelphia.

Last year saw the highest number of mass killings in the United States since the 1970s, USA Today reported. More than 210 people were reportedly killed in 41 incidents.