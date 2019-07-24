At Least 11 People Killed, Over 30 Missing as Result of Landslide in China - Reports

At least 11 people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide hit China's southern Guizhou province, a Chinese state broadcaster said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide hit China's southern Guizhou province, a Chinese state broadcaster said on Wednesday.

According to CCTV, the landslide lashed a village in the city of Liupanshui at about 9:20 p.m.

(13:20 GMT) on Tuesday and damaged 23 households. Over 20 houses were totally destroyed.

Rescuers have managed to find 11 people alive, according to the broadcaster.

Another landslide reportedly hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead and six others missing.