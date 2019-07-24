At Least 11 People Killed, Over 30 Missing As Result Of Landslide In China - Reports
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM
At least 11 people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide hit China's southern Guizhou province, a Chinese state broadcaster said on Wednesday
According to CCTV, the landslide lashed a village in the city of Liupanshui at about 9:20 p.m.
(13:20 GMT) on Tuesday and damaged 23 households. Over 20 houses were totally destroyed.
Rescuers have managed to find 11 people alive, according to the broadcaster.
Another landslide reportedly hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead and six others missing.