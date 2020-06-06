UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 Police Officers Killed In Roadside Blast In Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) At least 11 police officers, including their commander, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the provincial police spokesman, Sanaullah Rohani.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place late on Friday in the province's Khash district.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Badakhshan police headquarters told Sputnik that 13 police officers and the local police commander, Mazari Khashi, were killed as a result of a mine explosion in the Khash district's Chashma Safidar area.

The blast took place during clashes with the Taliban militants that attacked local checkpoints last night. According to the source, the fighting is still ongoing and the Taliban also suffered losses.

Violence in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban movement renewed after a three-day ceasefire timed to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which was underway from May 24-26, expired.

