At Least 11 Taliban Fighters Killed In Security Operations Across Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) At least eleven Taliban militants were killed in separate operations and airstrikes carried out by the Afghan Special Forces across the country, local media reported.

One Taliban fighter was killed during an airstrike in Ghorak district of Kandahar province in the south of the country, military officials said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency late Monday. Also, four Taliban militants were killed in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.

A separate operation in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of six Taliban fighters.

The raids come about two weeks after the Taliban's massive attack in the heart of Kabul. The group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings, killing a dozen people and injuring over a hundred more.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

