At Least 11 Taliban Militants Killed In Special Operation In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) At least 11 Taliban militants, including two commanders, were killed in a special operation carried out by the Afghan forces in the eastern province of Paktia, local media reported, citing the National Directorate of Security on Monday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, various types of weapons and explosives were seized during the operation that took place in the Zumat district.

There were no civilian casualties, the broadcaster said.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country with support from an international coalition.

