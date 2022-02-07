UrduPoint.com

At Least 114 Children Killed By Myanmar Military Since 2021 Coup - UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

At Least 114 Children Killed by Myanmar Military Since 2021 Coup - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Myanmar security forces have killed at least 114 children since the military takeover a year ago, including 18 children killed in January alone, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said  on Monday.

"Since the military takeover last February 1, at least 114 children between the ages of three and 17 have been killed by the security forces, including at least 18 children in January alone," Haq said in a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson said the number of injured children has been significantly larger.

Haq reminded the country's security forces of their obligations to uphold children's rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Myanmar signed in 2019.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military seized control of the country in a coup, prompting nationwide protests. The military said it had to act because of election fraud committed by the ruling party and placed senior officials, including the democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi, under arrest.

Related Topics

Election Injured United Nations Democracy San Myanmar January February 2019

Recent Stories

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

45 minutes ago
 UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages Al ..

UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukrain ..

45 minutes ago
 Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in ..

Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in Ukraine - Exporter

45 minutes ago
 Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Over ..

Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Overthrow Gov't., Calls for Urgent ..

45 minutes ago
 Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70- ..

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign

45 minutes ago
 Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial ab ..

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>