UrduPoint.com

At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After Earthquake In Turkey - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After Earthquake in Turkey - Erdogan

At least 114,000 people have been rescued from the rubble after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) At least 114,000 people have been rescued from the rubble after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said death toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey earlier this month has increased to 41,156.

"At the moment, 114,834 citizens have been rescued from the rubble," Erdogan told a briefing, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing at several sites.

The president added that the authorities intend to ban the construction of new houses higher than three or four floors in the areas prone to earthquakes.

Related Topics

Turkey Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

56 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits CTD, appreciates its role ag ..

54 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Com ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in S ..

56 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

57 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

58 seconds ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.