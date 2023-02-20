At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After Earthquake in Turkey - Erdogan

At least 114,000 people have been rescued from the rubble after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) At least 114,000 people have been rescued from the rubble after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said death toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey earlier this month has increased to 41,156.

"At the moment, 114,834 citizens have been rescued from the rubble," Erdogan told a briefing, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing at several sites.

The president added that the authorities intend to ban the construction of new houses higher than three or four floors in the areas prone to earthquakes.