At Least 12 Civilians Killed in Militant Attack on Congolese Village - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 12 civilians were killed by machete-wielding militants in an overnight attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, media said Monday.

Attackers, believed to be with the Islamist armed group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), raided the village of Bulongo in North Kivu province at around midnight, Congolese news website Actualite reported.

Militants broke down doors of several houses and killed residents in their courtyards. There were four women among the victims.

The Kivu Security Tracker, a project linked to the Human Rights Watch nonprofit, put the number of victims at 15.

The United Nations estimates that ADF forces killed at least 849 civilians last year in the eastern provinces of Kivu and Ituri on the border with Uganda. The militant group emerged in Uganda in the 1990s and swore allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in 2017.