At Least 12 Dead After Bus, Train Collide In Northwestern Bangladesh - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

At Least 12 Dead After Bus, Train Collide in Northwestern Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) At least 12 people have died after a bus and train collided in northwestern Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reports on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the collision happened at 06:55 local time (00:55 GMT) in the town of Joypurhat.

The train reportedly dragged the bus along the rails for roughly 500 meters (1,640 feet) before eventually coming to a halt.

Ten of the victims are believed to have died at the scene and five others were transported to hospital in critical condition.

All rail services from western Bangladesh have been stopped following the accident, the newspaper said.

At least 113 people in Bangladesh were killed in railroad accidents between January 1 and June 30 of this year, according to a joint report published by the Green Club of Bangladesh and the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways in July.

