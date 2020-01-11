At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking: Greek coastguard

At least 12 people died Saturday when a boat loaded with asylum-seekers sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard said.

"So far 12 bodies have been recovered. The search and rescue operation continues," the coastguard said.

The boat, with around 50 people on board, took on water near the island of Paxi during an apparent attempt to reach Italy.

