At Least 12, Including Children, Killed In Kabul Car Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

At least 12, including children, killed in Kabul car bomb blast

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed when a minivan packed with explosives rammed into a vehicle carrying foreigners during Kabul's morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 12 people, including three children, were killed when a minivan packed with explosives rammed into a vehicle carrying foreigners during Kabul's morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said.

Four foreign nationals were among those wounded in the attack that targeted an SUV belonging to a private Canadian security company, GardaWorld -- in a crowded neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

"As a result of today's attack in Kabul, 12 people, including three children, were killed and 20 were wounded including four members of Gardaworld," Marwa Amini, an interior ministry spokeswoman, said.

All those killed in the suicide attack were Afghan civilians, and the nationalities of the foreigners wounded were not confirmed.

Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that one of those killed was a 13-year-old child heading to school.

"The enemies of our people should know that our people are determined for peace, nothing can stop them from achieving peace," he said.

A source at the interior ministry said the blast was detonated bya suicide bomber in the vehicle.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

More Stories From World

