At Least 12 Injured In Hong Kong Bus Crash - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

At Least 12 Injured in Hong Kong Bus Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) At least 12 people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in a bus crash in Hong Kong on Sunday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing police.

The bus ran into a roadside column at noon, injuring four men, seven women and the teenager, according to the media outlet.

At least 10 of those injured were passengers of the bus, the news agency reported. The people suffered minor injuries, though five of them were still taken to a nearby hospital.

The police are reportedly investigating the cause of the accident.

