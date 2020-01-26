UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed During Two Days Of Demonstrations - Human Rights Group

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

At Least 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed During Two Days of Demonstrations - Human Rights Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) At least 12 protesters have been killed during two days of violent clashes with security forces in the Iraqi provinces of Baghdad and Dhi Qar, the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) reported in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to the human rights watchdog, nine protesters died in Baghdad province, while a further three demonstrators were killed during clashes in Dhi Qar province.

IHCHR added that 230 protesters and security personnel were injured over the weekend, with 118 of those being recorded in Baghdad province.

Iraq has been gripped by nationwide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding a better standard of living, the government's resignation and an end to corruption. According to human rights advocacy group Amnesty International, more than 600 protesters have been killed since demonstrations started.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Facebook Amnesty International Died Baghdad October Sunday Post Government

Recent Stories

Gargash meets French foreign official

47 seconds ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

31 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

2 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.