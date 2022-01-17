UrduPoint.com

At Least 12 Killed In Afghan Earthquake: District Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

At least 12 people were killed and several more wounded after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and several more wounded after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The quake was magnitude 5.6, according to the US Geological Survey.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Earthquake Governor Died

Recent Stories

Dubai Expo to boost KP culture, tourism-Shaukat

Dubai Expo to boost KP culture, tourism-Shaukat

1 minute ago
 President for digitalization of Parliament within ..

President for digitalization of Parliament within given timelines

1 minute ago
 Police operation against professional beggars unde ..

Police operation against professional beggars underway, 39 held

1 minute ago
 Economic, business activities being promoted in th ..

Economic, business activities being promoted in the province: Muhammad Ali Saif

1 minute ago
 UK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to ..

UK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to Reject Policing Bill

10 minutes ago
 Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After ..

Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After Her Driver Tested Positive for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.