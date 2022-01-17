At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

(@FahadShabbir)

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and several more wounded after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The quake was magnitude 5.6, according to the US Geological Survey.