At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Several people were also injured in today's earthquake," Purdel said, adding that the victims included women and children.

Qadis is one of the areas worst affected by a devastating drought, benefiting little from international aid in the past 20 years.