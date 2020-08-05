UrduPoint.com
At Least 12 Killed In Taliban Ambush In Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

At Least 12 Killed in Taliban Ambush in Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least 12 people were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's northeastern Baghlan province on Wednesday, TOLO news reported, citing an ex-provincial official.

The ambush reportedly took place on the Baghlan-Samangan highway in the morning. All the victims were people close to Mahbubullah Ghafari, a former member of the Baghlan provincial council.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

More Stories From World

