At least 12 Mali soldiers killed in clashes with militants

At least 12 soldiers died in clashes with militants in central Mali, army and police officers said on Wednesday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 12 soldiers died in clashes with militants in central Mali, army and police officers said on Wednesday.

The fighting on Tuesday between the towns of Mopti and Segou also left seven militants dead, the army said overnight, giving an earlier toll of three killed and five wounded.

The clashes occurred after the security forces came under attack from several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the army said in its statement, published on social media.

An army officer in Segou, speaking on condition of anonymity, told an AFP reporter, "the toll from the ambush yesterday (was) 13 dead.

"This morning, a seriously wounded (soldier) died from his injuries, which makes 14 dead, including a captain who was commanding the escort," the officer said.

A local gendarmerie officer, also asking not to be identified, said the unit's commander "and all his team died in the ambush. We have lost more than 12 men."He also said 30 soldiers were wounded and others were listed missing, while more than 30 militants had been killed.

Mali is in the throes of a nearly 11-year-old security crisis triggered by a regional revolt in the north that developed into a full-blown insurgency.