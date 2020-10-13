UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 Malian Soldiers Killed As Militants Attack Security Checkpoint - Army

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

At Least 12 Malian Soldiers Killed as Militants Attack Security Checkpoint - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) At least 12 Malian army soldiers were killed as a result of attacks conducted by militants in the central region of Mopti, the Malian Armed Forces command (FAM) said on Tuesday.

The first attack took place overnight Tuesday when militants attacked a FAM checkpoint in Mopti, leaving nine soldiers killed.

In the morning, a detachment that was sent to assist the attacked checkpoint was itself ambushed. Three soldiers were killed and 10 others injured while several more count missing.

The clashes resulted in the elimination of nine militants, the army said.

FAM added that all figures are preliminary at this point.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Army Mopti All

Recent Stories

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

9 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

39 minutes ago

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

44 minutes ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

54 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.