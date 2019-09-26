CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) neutralized at least 12 militants, including Islamic State members (IS, banned in Russia), in security operations in the provinces of Anbar and Saladin on Wednesday.

"The ISF conducts operations against terrorists in the north of the Anbar province and in the west of the Saladin governorate," the ISF's press office said in a statement.

According to the statement, there were seven IS terrorists among the 12 militants killed in the operations.

Iraqi security forces continue to root out militants after announcing the Islamic State's defeat in 2017.