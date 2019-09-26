UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 Militants Killed During Operations In Iraq's Anbar, Saladin Provinces - ISF

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

At Least 12 Militants Killed During Operations in Iraq's Anbar, Saladin Provinces - ISF

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) neutralized at least 12 militants, including Islamic State members (IS, banned in Russia), in security operations in the provinces of Anbar and Saladin on Wednesday.

"The ISF conducts operations against terrorists in the north of the Anbar province and in the west of the Saladin governorate," the ISF's press office said in a statement.

According to the statement, there were seven IS terrorists among the 12 militants killed in the operations.

Iraqi security forces continue to root out militants after announcing the Islamic State's defeat in 2017.

Related Topics

Militants Russia 2017

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

45 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

52 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

52 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

52 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

45 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.