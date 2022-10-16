UrduPoint.com

At Least 12 People Died, 3 Injured In Bar Shooting In Central Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) At least 12 people have been killed and another three have been injured as a result of a shooting in a bar in Iraputo city in Mexico's central state Guanajuato, the city's security department reported on Sunday.

"After the alert, security officers arrived at the scene, where doctors confirmed the deaths of six men and six women," the department said in a statement published on Twitter.

According to the emergency services, the incident took place on Saturday evening.

