At Least 12 People Drown Off Colombia's West Coast After Two Boats Overturn - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) At least 12 people, including seven minors, drowned after two boats overturned in the coastal waters of western Colombia, local media report.

"At the moment, the total number of victims is 12 people, including seven minors and five adults," said the mayor of the city of Tumaco, Maria Emilsen Angulo, as quoted by Colombia's RCN radio station on Sunday.

The two boats were reportedly carrying a total of 50 people, 35 of them have been rescued.

Rescue efforts, carried out by the Tumaco coast guard with the help of Colombia's air force, continue.

More Stories From World

