At Least 12 People Injured By Explosion At Gas Station In Northern Lebanon - Reports

6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) At least 12 people have been wounded by an explosion that hit a gas station at the settlement of Bakhaoun in northern Lebanon, local media reported, citing head of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, on Thursday.

According to the LBC broadcaster, citing Kettaneh, 10 out of 12 injured people had been transported by ambulance cars to local hospitals. Kettaneh said those wounded were not under threat.

The Lebanese military and security forces were controlling the situation, Kettaneh reportedly said.

