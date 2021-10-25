At Least 12 People Injured Following Shooting at Protesters in Sudan - Doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) At least 12 people were injured following a shooting at protesters in Sudan who oppose the detention of the prime minister and other members of the government on Monday, the opposition-minded Sudan Doctors Committee said.

The military detained Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and took him to an unknown location. Hamdok called on people to protest.

The Sudan Doctors Committee also urged citizens to resist the "military coup."

"As of now, twelve people have been injured," the committee said in a statement.