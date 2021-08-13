VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) At least 12 people got injured on Thursday in an explosion that happened in a passenger bus, carrying about 30 people, in Russia's Voronezh, two people are in critical condition, an emergency services spokesman told Sputnik.

"There are currently 12 injured at the moment, two of them are in critical condition," the spokesman said.

The preliminary cause of the incident is the vehicle's gas equipment exploding.

The regional health authorities said that one person is currently in critical condition, while two others sustained injuries of moderate severity.