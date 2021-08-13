UrduPoint.com

At Least 12 People Injured In Bus Explosion In Russia's Voronezh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

At Least 12 People Injured in Bus Explosion in Russia's Voronezh

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) At least 12 people got injured on Thursday in an explosion that happened in a passenger bus, carrying about 30 people, in Russia's Voronezh, two people are in critical condition, an emergency services spokesman told Sputnik.

"There are currently 12 injured at the moment, two of them are in critical condition," the spokesman said.

The preliminary cause of the incident is the vehicle's gas equipment exploding.

The regional health authorities said that one person is currently in critical condition, while two others sustained injuries of moderate severity.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Vehicle Voronezh Gas

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

56 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

56 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

56 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

56 minutes ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.