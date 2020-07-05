UrduPoint.com
At Least 12 People Injured In Nightclub Shooting In US State Of South Carolina - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

At Least 12 People Injured in Nightclub Shooting in US State of South Carolina - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) At least 12 people have been taken to hospital after a shooting took place at a nightclub in the city of Greenville, South Carolina in the United States, CNN broadcaster reports on Sunday, citing local law enforcement officials.

According to a Greenville Sheriff's Department dispatch officer, law enforcement officers received a call about a shooting at the Lavish Lounge club in the city at 01:51 local time [05:51 GMT] on Sunday morning.

There are no confirmed reports of any fatalities at the present time, the broadcaster stated. 

