At Least 12 People Killed, 8 Injured During Militant Attacks In Northern Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Militant attacks in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna left at least 12 people killed and eight others injured, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Nation newspaper, gunmen attacked the state's Kidandan and Kadai villages on Friday and Saturday.

"12 people were confirmed dead while eight are injured during the attack.

The attackers came in large number, they besieged Kidandan Friday afternoon killed three people and four wounded while on Saturday night, the gunmen killed nine at Kadai village and four were in critical condition," a source told the newspaper.

Nigeria is suffering from numerous internal conflicts and activities of the militant groups, most prominently from the Boko Haram terrorist insurgency. The situation remains extremely volatile with regular terror attacks and clashes between Islamists and government forces.

More Stories From World

