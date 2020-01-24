At Least 12 People Killed as Fire Hits Plantation in Northern Venezuela - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) At least 12 people died and 13 more were taken to hospital following a fire that hit a plantation in the northern part of Venezuela, media reported.

The blaze erupted on Thursday at the sugar cane plantation in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, the Pitazo news outlet reported.

The list of hospitalized people includes three children in critical condition.

Firefighters and civil defense officers are working at the site of the incident.