At Least 12 People Killed, Dozens Injured in Militant Attack in Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) At least 12 people, including six servicemen, were killed and dozens were injured in an attack by militants of Al-Shabaab radical group in two cities in southeastern Kenya, local media reported on Tuesday.

The attackers used improvised explosive devices to strike Kenyan security agencies, local newspaper The Star reported.

The police have confirmed the attacks, though refused to give any details, the report said.

Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). Al-Shabaab militants have been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia for over a decade and are controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country, also venturing in neighboring countries.