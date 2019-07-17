UrduPoint.com
At Least 12 People Killed In Building Collapse In Central Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:01 AM

At Least 12 People Killed in Building Collapse in Central Nigeria - Reports

At least 12 people were killed as a result of a building collapsing in central Nigeria, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) At least 12 people were killed as a result of a building collapsing in central Nigeria, local media reported.

According to the Nigerian PM news media outlet, a two-storied building collapsed on Monday evening in the city of Jos.

Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency Junni Bala confirmed the deaths on Tuesday and said that the search and rescue operations had been completed.

Bala added that the four people that were critically injured in the incident had been transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

