At Least 12 Refugees Injured In Hostel Blaze In Central Germany - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:54 PM

At Least 12 Refugees Injured in Hostel Blaze in Central Germany - Reports

A fire at a hostel for refugees in Germany's central Giessen city left 12 people injured, media reported on Monday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) A fire at a hostel for refugees in Germany's central Giessen city left 12 people injured, media reported on Monday, citing local police.

The fire erupted early on Monday in one of the rooms on the first floor.

Two of those injured were taken to a hospital, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, 56 people currently residing in the hostel will be relocated to other places.

The fire damage restoration cost is about 40,000 Euros ($44,000). The cause of the incident is yet to be established, the newspaper reported.

