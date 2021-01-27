(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) At least 12 members of the Taliban radical movement were arrested in an operation by the Afghan air forces in the northern province of Balkh, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"At least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed and two suspects were arrested during a joint operation by Afghan air forces in the northern province of Balkh last night," the ministry said in a statement.

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghanistan's governmental forces continue despite the ongoing peace negotiations.