At Least 12 US Service Members Killed in Attacks Near Kabul Airport - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The death count of US service members in the wake of the attacks near the Kabul airport has increased to 12, Fox news reported on Thursday.

"At least 12 U.S. service members killed in suicide attack outside Kabul airport; 11 Marines, Navy medic, dozens wounded," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet.

The broadcaster said 11 US Marines and a Navy medic were killed in two explosions and many others were injured.