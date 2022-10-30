UrduPoint.com

At Least 120 Killed In Halloween Stampede In Seoul - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul has risen to 120, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday citing authorities.

Earlier in the day, the news agency said that 59 people were killed with another 150 sustaining injuries as a result of the deadly incident. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to send first aid teams to help the victims at the scene. Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon cut short his visit to Europe due to the stampede.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday (18:00 GMT on Saturday) the authorities sent an emergency notification to Seoul residents urging them to clear the scene of the incident and return home. However, some people in the Itaewon district still crowded in a "narrow street" where the stampede occurred, as they were unaware of the incident or ignored it, the JTBC broadcaster said, citing an anonymous source. Firefighters and ambulance crews had to cordon off the area to keep the crowds away.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Seoul North Korea Sunday From

Recent Stories

UN in contact with Russia after Moscow halts Ukrai ..

UN in contact with Russia after Moscow halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, ci ..

17 minutes ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

29 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

29 minutes ago
 No dialogue with 'rejected foreign funded Fitna' u ..

No dialogue with 'rejected foreign funded Fitna' underway: Marriyum

30 minutes ago
 No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

30 minutes ago
 PHA, Honda arranged plantation activity

PHA, Honda arranged plantation activity

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.