At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul has risen to 120, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday citing authorities.

Earlier in the day, the news agency said that 59 people were killed with another 150 sustaining injuries as a result of the deadly incident. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to send first aid teams to help the victims at the scene. Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon cut short his visit to Europe due to the stampede.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday (18:00 GMT on Saturday) the authorities sent an emergency notification to Seoul residents urging them to clear the scene of the incident and return home. However, some people in the Itaewon district still crowded in a "narrow street" where the stampede occurred, as they were unaware of the incident or ignored it, the JTBC broadcaster said, citing an anonymous source. Firefighters and ambulance crews had to cordon off the area to keep the crowds away.