At Least 120 People Fall Ill After Chlorine Tank Explodes In Western Iran - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

At Least 120 People Fall Ill After Chlorine Tank Explodes in Western Iran - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) At least 120 people have fallen ill after a chlorine tank exploded in western Iran, Ilyas Fattahi, the head of Chardavol district, said on Friday, as reported by the country's Tasnim news agency.

"The number of people who have been poisoned by the chlorine has reached 120," the regional official stated, as quoted by the agency.

A field hospital is being established at the scene to provide treatment to those affected, Fattahi told the agency.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident and have brought the situation under control, the agency said.

More Stories From World

