UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 123 Patients Die From Coronavirus Over Past 24 Hours In Iran - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:51 PM

At Least 123 Patients Die From Coronavirus Over Past 24 Hours in Iran - Health Ministry

At least 123 people died from the coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 1,556, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) At least 123 people died from the coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 1,556, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday.

"From yesterday's noon to today, 966 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in the country, the number of cases increased to 20,610. Taking into account the death of 123 patients, the total number of victims from the disease has reached 1,556" Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,635 patients have already recovered.

To contain the pandemic, several key pilgrimage centers were temporarily closed, as well as Friday prayer was canceled.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Died Prayer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Racism another threat in the waiting

5 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain fore ..

5 minutes ago

Minister distributes kits to residents of shelter ..

5 minutes ago

Actress Meera shares how this pandemic could be co ..

50 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses rel ..

5 minutes ago

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.