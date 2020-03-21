At Least 123 Patients Die From Coronavirus Over Past 24 Hours in Iran - Health Ministry

At least 123 people died from the coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 1,556, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) At least 123 people died from the coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 1,556, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday.

"From yesterday's noon to today, 966 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in the country, the number of cases increased to 20,610. Taking into account the death of 123 patients, the total number of victims from the disease has reached 1,556" Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,635 patients have already recovered.

To contain the pandemic, several key pilgrimage centers were temporarily closed, as well as Friday prayer was canceled.