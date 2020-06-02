UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 127 Journalists Died From Coronavirus Since March - Nonprofit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:53 PM

At Least 127 Journalists Died From Coronavirus Since March - Nonprofit

At least 127 journalists worldwide were killed by the coronavirus between March and May, a Geneva-based media safety watchdog said Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) At least 127 journalists worldwide were killed by the coronavirus between March and May, a Geneva-based media safety watchdog said Tuesday.

"More than 127 journalists have died from coronavirus in three months in 31 countries... Latin America is the most affected region," the Press Emblem Campaign said.

Latin America accounted for 62 of all deaths, followed by Europe with 23 victims, Asia with 17, North America with 13 and Africa with 12.

The charity said around two-thirds died while doing their job. There were 72 deaths in May alone, equal to a rate of two per day. The actual figure is higher, the organization said, because not all journalists were tested for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Died Job March May Media All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

39 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

54 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over demise of MNA, Munir O ..

1 minute ago

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad extends stay order a ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt allocates seats for Journalists' children ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.