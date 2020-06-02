At Least 127 Journalists Died From Coronavirus Since March - Nonprofit

At least 127 journalists worldwide were killed by the coronavirus between March and May, a Geneva-based media safety watchdog said Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) At least 127 journalists worldwide were killed by the coronavirus between March and May, a Geneva-based media safety watchdog said Tuesday.

"More than 127 journalists have died from coronavirus in three months in 31 countries... Latin America is the most affected region," the Press Emblem Campaign said.

Latin America accounted for 62 of all deaths, followed by Europe with 23 victims, Asia with 17, North America with 13 and Africa with 12.

The charity said around two-thirds died while doing their job. There were 72 deaths in May alone, equal to a rate of two per day. The actual figure is higher, the organization said, because not all journalists were tested for COVID-19.