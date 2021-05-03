At Least 13 Civilians Injured in Roadside Mine Blast in Southwestern Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least thirteen civilians were injured as a result of a mine explosion in Afghanistan's Farah province, national media reported on Monday, citing source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) At least thirteen civilians were injured as a result of a mine explosion in Afghanistan's Farah province, national media reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the Ariana news channel, the incident took place in the city of Farah.

Militants blew up a roadside mine, targeting a convoy with a senior provincial security service official. As a result, thirteen people, including children, sustained injuries.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.