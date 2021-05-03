UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 Civilians Injured In Roadside Mine Blast In Southwestern Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:10 PM

At Least 13 Civilians Injured in Roadside Mine Blast in Southwestern Afghanistan - Reports

At least thirteen civilians were injured as a result of a mine explosion in Afghanistan's Farah province, national media reported on Monday, citing source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) At least thirteen civilians were injured as a result of a mine explosion in Afghanistan's Farah province, national media reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the Ariana news channel, the incident took place in the city of Farah.

Militants blew up a roadside mine, targeting a convoy with a senior provincial security service official. As a result, thirteen people, including children, sustained injuries.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Qatar Farah Doha September Media

Recent Stories

COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

29 minutes ago

DPO awarded certificates, cash prizes to police, l ..

34 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Plan to Demarcate 70 Miles ..

35 seconds ago

Hamburg bring in club legend Hrubesch in bid for p ..

16 minutes ago

Modi regime tightening its grip on Media in IIOJK: ..

17 minutes ago

Global investors flock to China amid improved busi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.