At Least 13 Civilians Killed In Conflict In Donbas In 2019 - UN Under-Secretary-General

Wed 17th July 2019

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine continues to target ordinary people and has already resulted in at least 13 civilian deaths since the beginning of 2019, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country

"Ordinary civilians continue to be targeted and suffer from indiscriminate shelling on a daily basis, as well as from the threat of landmines," DiCarlo said. "This year alone, as of 30 June, OHCHR recorded 91 conflict-related civilian casualties: 13 killed and 78 injured."

DiCarlo said that the situation in the region remains "unpredictable," and the fighting often disrupts civilian infrastructure, such as the Donetsk Filter Station, supplying water to some 380,000 people, which was attacked three times.

"So far this year, water facilities have come under attack over 60 times, schools have also come under attack 17 times, already more than in 2018," she added.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February this year, UN figures showed that over 3,000 civilians had been killed and more than 9,000 injured since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

