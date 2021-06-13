UrduPoint.com
At Least 13 Civilians Killed In Hospital Attack In Northern Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

At least 13 Civilians Killed in Hospital Attack in Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) At least 13 civilians were killed and more than 27 others were injured as a result of an attack on a hospital in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin on Saturday, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing officials in southern Turkey

According to the outlet, the attack on a private hospital was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG), which the Turkish government designates as terrorist organizations.

Terrorists regularly conduct attacks in Afrin district, which is located on the border with Turkey and is under the control of illegal armed formations. The latter often use violent methods when confronting each other.

More Stories From World

