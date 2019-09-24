At least 13 civilians were killed on Tuesday as a result of a bombing carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's central province of Dhale, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least 13 civilians were killed on Tuesday as a result of a bombing carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's central province of Dhale, media reported.

According to the Houthi-backed Al-Masirah broadcaster, the coalition conducted an attack on a house in the district of Qaatabah, north of Dhale, which resulted in 13 civilians' deaths.

There were other victims under the rubble, the channel said.