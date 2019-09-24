- Home
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:11 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least 13 civilians were killed on Tuesday as a result of a bombing carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's central province of Dhale, media reported.
According to the Houthi-backed Al-Masirah broadcaster, the coalition conducted an attack on a house in the district of Qaatabah, north of Dhale, which resulted in 13 civilians' deaths.
There were other victims under the rubble, the channel said.