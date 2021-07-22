UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 Construction Workers Dead In Flooded Tunnel In Southern China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

At Least 13 Construction Workers Dead in Flooded Tunnel in Southern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least 13 construction workers have died in a flooded highway tunnel in China's southern province of Guangdong, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday.

Last week, 14 workers were reported to have been trapped in a waterlogged tunnel section of the Xingye Highway in the city of Zhuhai that was under construction.

The rescue team on Tuesday discovered three bodies and another 10 were found on Wednesday, leaving one worker missing.

The tunnel has been under construction since 2019 and is expected to be finished by the end of this year. In March, two workers were killed by a collapsed wall in the same tunnel.

Related Topics

China Died Zhuhai Same March 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

6 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

10 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.