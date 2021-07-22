At Least 13 Construction Workers Dead in Flooded Tunnel in Southern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least 13 construction workers have died in a flooded highway tunnel in China's southern province of Guangdong, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday.

Last week, 14 workers were reported to have been trapped in a waterlogged tunnel section of the Xingye Highway in the city of Zhuhai that was under construction.

The rescue team on Tuesday discovered three bodies and another 10 were found on Wednesday, leaving one worker missing.

The tunnel has been under construction since 2019 and is expected to be finished by the end of this year. In March, two workers were killed by a collapsed wall in the same tunnel.